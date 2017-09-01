No. 6 Grandview football beats Chaparral 21-7

Grandview takes a snap against Chaparral on Thursday, August 31. (Photo: Cealey Godwin)

KUSA - In a sloppy, defensive battle, the No. 6 ranked Grandview Wolves beat Chaparral 21-7 for the fifth straight time since 2012.

The game was tied 7-7 after three quarters, before the Wolves finally pulled away in the fourth to start 2017 with a 1-0 record.

The Wolverines' defense held strong for most of the way, and made the week one matchup a hard-fought contest.

This year, Grandview will look to make it even farther in the 5A playoff bracket, as the school ran into the eventual state champion, Valor Christian, in last year's quarterfinals.

Next week, the Wolves will look to stay undefeated when they take on Legacy, while Chaparral will aim to bounce back with a victory over Prairie View.

© 2017 KUSA-TV