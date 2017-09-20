No. 6 Mountain Vista softball beats No. 9 ThunderRidge 8-1

Mountain Vista softball beats ThunderRidge at Metro State on Wednesday, September 20. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - Mountain Vista looked softball awfully impressive in a top 10 matchup Wednesday night.

Under the lights and in front of the beautiful Denver skyline at Metro State University, the No. 6 ranked Golden Eagles beat No. 9 ThunderRidge 8-1.

Mountain Vista got off to a fantastic start with 5 runs in the top of the first inning.

From there, Golden Eagles senior pitcher Erin Kerby settled in and pitched a solid game to keep her team comfortably out in front of the Grizzlies the rest of the night.

Later on in the top of the 3rd, Annalisa Ingui came through a huge bases clearing double to make it 8-0 and essentially put the game away for good.

ThunderRidge finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth when a sacrifice fly off the bat of Hannah Stanley scored Rachel Bean to make it 8-1.

But, it was all the Grizzlies could muster, as the No. 9 ranked team in the state dropped to 10-4 with the loss.

Meanwhile, the No. 6 ranked Mountain Vista Golden Eagles improve to 12-2 with the victory.

