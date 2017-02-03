No. 6 Rock Canyon stays in control to beat Chaparral

Rock Canyon basketball beats Chaparral on Friday, February 3. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

HIGHLANDS RANCH--Ever since a loss in the Sweet 16 of last year's 5A playoffs, Rock Canyon and Sam Masten have been on a mission.

"We've been in a couple situations in the past where we should have made it farther than we did," Masten said. "That experience and the bond we have with this team is what's going to carry us."

It certainly carried the Jaguars Friday night, as No. 6 Rock Canyon stayed in control all game to beat visiting Chaparral 60-45.

Masten-- a junior guard who is leading the team once again in scoring this season--tied for a team-high in points with 17 on the night.

Tyson Gilbert also added 17 for the home team, and senior Colin Rardin tallied 15.

While the Jaguars played solid defense throughout, Chaparral did see three of its players--Bryce Matthews, Joseph Dalton and Ronnie Degray-- in double figures.

With the loss, the Wolverines fell to 11-8 on the season.

On the other hand, Rock Canyon earned its eighth straight victory this year, and bumped the school's overall record to a very impressive 17-2.

Still, the team has its sights set on a whole lot more than just a good regular season record.

"I think we have the potential to win a state championship," Masten said. "We have a lot of pieces, and I'm very confident."

