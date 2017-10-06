No. 7 Columbine football overpowers No. 5 Fairview in 35-14 win

Columbine and Fairview meet at midfield for the opening coin toss before their game on Friday, October 6. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - Its smash mouth "rebel ball" style of play is why the Columbine football team has become a powerhouse in Class 5A.

It's also why the Fairview Knights lost their first game of the season Friday.

In a 9Preps Top 9 matchup, Columbine overpowered Fairview with its dominating ground game in a 35-14 win at Jeffco Stadium.

The Rebels built a 21-0 lead before the previously undefeated Knights got on the board with a touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half.

Aidan Atkinson connected with Mariano Kemp--who had both scores for Fairview on the day--to make it 21-7 at the break.

That was the closest Fairview would get.

Columbine Quarterback Logan Dearment had three scores on the night--two rushing and one through the air to lead the Rebels.

Tanner Hollens also added two scores and Conner Snow found the end zone late as well as Columbine improved to 5-1 on the season with the win.

