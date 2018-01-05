No. 7 Fort Collins flies by No. 8 Stanley Lake 6-3

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The No. 7 ranked Fort Collins Lambkins cruised past the No. 8 Stanley Lake Gators in the second period for a big 6-3 win in a league match-up.

Prior to Friday's game, the Lambkins had one loss coming from the sticks of the Gators.

This go-round they came to work and it showed. Fort Collins won the one-on-one battles to pucks and held majority of the puck possession throughout the game to out-shoot and out-score Stanley Lake.

Although the two traded goals in the first period the Lambkins lead 3-2 after 20 minutes of play.

In the second, they continued to light the lamp scoring three goals while holding Stanley Lake to one.



Despite a third period break to regroup, the Gators couldn't muster any offense even after drawing a five-minute major penalty for goalie interference and a slew of penalties to follow.

Fort Collins held off Stanley Lake in a scoreless third period for the 6-3 lead, progressing their record to 5-1 this season.

The No. 7 Lambkins will face Liberty Saturday, January 1 in Colorado Springs.

