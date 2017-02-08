No. 8 Cherry Creek girls' basketball completes sweep of Arapahoe

Cherry Creek wins its conference game against Arapahoe on Wednesday, February 8. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE-- It seems the number one ranked team in the state is the only Centennial League school that can slow down Cherry Creek.

With a 67-47 win over Arapahoe Wednesday night, the Bruins have moved to a very impressive 10-1 record in league play.

Their only conference loss came against No. 1 ranked Grandview.

With the victory over the visiting Warriors, Cherry Creek has now swept Arapahoe on the season.

It took a team effort for the Bruins to knock off Arapahoe, which was led by Madelyn Matthews--who scored 14 points on the night.

Jaela Richardson, Delaney Bernard and Jana Van Gytenbeek were all fantastic for the home team, helping Creek win its fifth game in a row.

