No. 8 Cherry Creek girls' basketball completes sweep of Arapahoe

Cherry Creek sweeps Arapahoe on the season.

Nick Hehemann, KUSA 10:51 PM. MST February 08, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE-- It seems the number one ranked team in the state is the only Centennial League school that can slow down Cherry Creek. 

With a 67-47 win over Arapahoe Wednesday night, the Bruins have moved to a very impressive 10-1 record in league play. 

Their only conference loss came against No. 1 ranked Grandview. 

With the victory over the visiting Warriors, Cherry Creek has now swept Arapahoe on the season. 

It took a team effort for the Bruins to knock off Arapahoe, which was led by Madelyn Matthews--who scored 14 points on the night. 

Jaela Richardson, Delaney Bernard and Jana Van Gytenbeek were all fantastic for the home team, helping Creek win its fifth game in a row. 

 

(© 2017 KUSA)


