No. 8 Fairview girls' basketball shows off at the Coors Events Center

Fairview girls' basketball beats rival Boulder at the Coors Events Center on Friday, January 28. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

BOULDER-- The eighth ranked Fairview Knights continue to establish themselves as one of the best teams in the state.

Friday night in Boulder was no different. Except this time, Fairview did it on a big stage against its crosstown rival.

Playing at the Coors Events Center, Fairview beat Boulder High School 77-33.

With the victory, the Knights moved to 15-3 on the year, and continued to turn heads around the state as we get closer to state tournament time.

