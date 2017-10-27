No. 8 Fairview shuts down Northglenn in Game of the Week

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The No. 8 Fairview Knights shut down the Northglenn Norsemen 40-0 on their home field in our 9Preps Game of the Week on a cold Friday night.

After a fun and entertaining Game Before the Game between the two school's student sections prior to kickoff, the Knights took right where their student section left off.

The Knights won the relay race before the game and the tacked on 40 points unanswered before the final seconds ticked off the clock.

The Norsemen's run game had a shade of hope nearing the end of the first half, but met a Knights brick wall on the three yard line to remain scoreless.

Next week No. 8 Fairview will conclude the regular season against the Mountain Range Mustangs.





