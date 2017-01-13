Grandview fans storm the court after the Wolves rally to beat rival Eaglecrest on Friday, January 13. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--The game was all but over.

Eaglecrest was up by 18 at halftime, and even stretched that lead to over 20 in the third quarter.

The Raptors had three players in double figures. Eaglecrest star Colbey Ross was doing his whole "you can't stop me" thing. The visitors section was deafening.

And then...something changed.

"Coach told us at halftime we needed to stop playing so soft," Grandview's Kain Mack said. "So, we just came out with as much intensity (in the second half) as we could."

That intensity sparked an incredible Grandview comeback, as the Wolves rallied to stun their rivals by a score of 70-67.

The Grandview win snapped a six-game losing streak to Eaglecrest over the past three seasons.

Down big with time running out, the Wolves decided to up the pressure in the third quarter with a full court press.

Immediately, the Wolves were forcing turnovers that led to easy baskets, the Raptors lead was dwindling, and the Grandview crowd was so loud that the building was shaking.

All of a sudden, it was a ball game.

After Ross--who finished with a team high 24 points--sunk two huge free throws late to put his team up one point, it was Grandview ball with eleven seconds to go.

What happened next was pure madness.

With the clock running out, Mack--a senior leader on Grandview--tried to dish a pass off to his teammate for a last second shot.

Instead, he lost the ball, but then somehow got it right back.

He tried to pass once more to Gage Prim, and yet again it got deflected right back to him.

It's as if it was fate. Mack thought it was something else.

"God was with us," Mack said.

With the ball back in his hands, and the clock at three seconds, Mack shot a floater.

First, you heard a swish. Then, pandemonium.

"You only see this in movies," Mack said. "You hear about it, but you never think it could be you."

On Friday night, it was him.

That bucket proved to be the game winner, as Grandview added two technical free throws late to win an absolute thriller, capped off by a court storming for the ages.

Grandview guard Lechaun Duhart was the anchor behind the thrilling Wolves comeback.

The senior had several clutch baskets late, including a steal and subsequent and-one finish to momentarily give Grandview a one-point lead before Ross' two free throws.

With the win, No. 8 Grandview moved to 12-1 on the season.

No. 5 Eaglecrest fell to 9-3 with the loss.

The two sides will meet again at Eaglecrest High School on February 8.

Expect another thriller, and know that no matter what the score is in the second half, the game is definitely NOT over.

