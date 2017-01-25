No. 9 Cherry Creek basketball erases 18-point halftime deficit to stun No. 10 Smoky Hill

Cherry Creek storms back to beat Smoky Hill on Wednesday, January 25. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE--As the Cherry Creek Bruins went to the locker room at halftime, the mountain they had to climb was even taller than their opponents on the court.

They were down 18 points. They were playing a bigger, more athletic team. They had lost two games in a row, and were trying to avoid a third.

It all seemed pretty daunting. That is, unless you asked their star point guard.

"We just weren't knocking down shots in the first half," Junior Dimitri Stanley said. "But, we knew we could make those."

It seems way too simple, but that's exactly what changed the game.

Stanley and No. 9 Creek caught fire after the break, and stormed back from the huge halftime deficit to stun No. 10 Smoky Hill 71-67 Wednesday night.

The Bruins outscored Smoky Hill 25-11 in the fourth quarter--a remarkable turnaround that sent the crowd at Cherry Creek High School into a frenzy.

And, against a Smoky Hill squad that looked unbeatable in the first half, it took the entire Bruins team.

Stanley was facilitating, knocking down open shots and getting to the rim. The seniors were doing the rest.

Andrew Walters was the spark plug for the team on both ends. Joe Owsley was unconscious from the three-point line. Leading scorer Jalen Meeks was getting buckets at ease.

If everybody didn't step up, the already improbable comeback would have been impossible.

In the first half, John Harge and William Becker were dominating for the Buffaloes, as the two combined to swat shots on one end and dunk emphatically on the other.

Still, Creek never stopped believing.

"We knew we could come back and win this game," Stanley said. "To do that against Smoky Hill, one of the top 10 teams in the state, it feels good right now."

And, snapping a two-game losing streak and moving to 13-3 on the year probably feels even better.

