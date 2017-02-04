No. 9 Dakota Ridge shuts down No. 10 Steamboat Springs

Dakota Ridge keeps Steamboat Springs out of the net for the 4-0 win Friday. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez- KUSA)

In a battle of two top ten teams, the No. 9 Dakota Ridge Eagles and the No. 10 Steamboat Springs Sailors battled on the ice late Friday night to hold their ranking.

The two teams started the game with some animosity toward each other and it lead to a high-hitting, scrappy game.

In the first, the Sailors rang one off the cross bar and down for what seemed to be a goal; however, the refs stopped the play and ruled it no goal to keep the game scoreless.

Eventually with a minute left in the first, the Eagles would strike first for the 1-0 lead.

Although the Eagles led 1-0 heading to the second, neither team had much urgency until an Eagles forward went down in the offensive zone after a hit into the boards sparking energy on their bench.

Dakota Ridge would go on to score two goals in the second and one in the third for the 4-0 lead and eventual win.

The Eagles will now face No. 2 Monarch on Feb. 10th.

(© 2017 KUSA)