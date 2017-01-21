No. 9 Lakewood runs away from Bear Creek

(Photo: KUSA)

LAKEWOOD - The Lakewood Tigers dominated all four quarters of their game against Bear Creek, en route to a 68-34 victory Friday night.

The No. 9 ranked Tigers held their opponents to single-digit points through three-quarters of the game, and saw scoring from eight different players in the win. Captain Camilla Emsbo used all 6'4 of her frame to lead her team in points (17), and Hannah Renstrom, Jessica Woodhead, Nadia Trevizo and Aaliyah Sabala all scored in the double-digits.

Freshmen Sabala and Trevizo were outstanding for Lakewood in this rivalry game, scoring four and three three-pointers, respectively.

The Tigers improve to 10-4 on the season, and will host Dakota Ridge next Wednesday. Bear Creek dropped to a very solid 10-5, and will take on JeffCo opponent Pomona on January 25.

