No. 9 Ralston Valley softball beats No. 1 Broomfield

Ralston Valley and Broomfield stand for the national anthem before their game on Tuesday, August 29. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

KUSA - The schools were the same, but the outcome a year later couldn't have been more different.

On August 30, 2016, the Broomfield Eagles softball team breezed by the Ralston Valley Mustangs 13-1.

But, on August 29, 2017--No. 9 Ralston Valley looked like a completely different squad, defeating No. 1 ranked Broomfield 5-3 on its home diamond.

Mustangs Senior Gianna Browdy was outstanding in more ways than one. She pitched an excellent seven innings on the hill, and also contributed an early RBI for her team at the plate.

Junior Sammy McDaniel had two RBIs of her own, helping Ralston Valley take a 4-0 lead after three innings.

The Eagles did their best to come back though. Freshmen Kenzi Garner and Brenna Kapel each had an RBI to get Broomfield back in the game.

But, Browdy wasn't rattled, and managed to hang on for the victory to lead her team to its second win of the season.

