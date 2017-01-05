No. Ralston Valley out shoots No. 6 Lakewood for the win

Ralston Valley tops Lakewood in top ten match up. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LAKEWOOD - The No. 2 Ralston Valley Mustangs out-shot the No. 6 Lakewood Tigers for a 48-35 win on Thursday night in the Tigers den.

The Mustangs began the game kicking the ball to the outside for three's. Their plan worked early on, Mustangs' Micheala Shaklee hit a few outside shots for the lead. However, the team would go cold in the second quarter allowing the Tigers to catch up and even pull ahead 17-16.

Ralston Valley didn't score for six minutes in the second quarter, but that didn't prevent them from giving up their lead completely.

At the end of the first half, Mustangs led 23-18 at half.

In the second, Ralston Valley began to pull away by getting inside the paint and laying baskets in, a change from their first half strategy.

From there, the Mustangs began to pull away and Lakewood couldn't catch up. Ralston Valley tops Lakewood 48-35 and plays Bear Creek Saturday.

