No.1 Kent Denver and No. 4 Regis Jesuit tie 2-2

It was a Top 5 match-up, No. 1 Kent Denver Sundevils hosted the No. 4 Regis Jesuit Raiders.

Niether team would score in a slow first half despite Kent Denver spending most of the first 30 minutes in the Raiders zone. However after the first buzzer the Sundevils had nothing to show for it.

Most of the games chances came in the second half of the game.

First to score, Regis Jesuit's Bridget Kennedy would send in a loose ball in the slot after a teammate shot one toward the net. The Raiders lead 1-0 after only eight minutes into the second half.

The Devil's would speed up their pace after the Raider goal, getting more aggressive in the midfield and pressing toward the Regis net.

A minute and eight seconds left in the game, Kent Denver senior Olivia Baglieri scores a big goal after deking through the defense off a corner for the tying goal, sending the game into overtime.

Much like the second half, Regis Jesuit would net the first goal. Senior captain Maddie Johnson would hammer in a loose ball in front less than a minute into extra time for another Raiders lead, 2-1. However, Kent Denver motivated by the slow start would soon call.

Sundevil's senior Portia Tieze would take advantage of a corner, smacking one to the back of the goal to tie the game 2-2 and keeping their hopes alive.

The two top teams would conclude the game knotted 2-2 for a tie on their 2017 record.





