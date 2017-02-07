Nugget's Will Barton scores 31 in win against Mavericks

Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) looks to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends in the third quarter at the Pepsi Center. The Nuggets won 110-87. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

DENVER (AP) - Will Barton scored 31 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, and the Denver Nuggets overcame the absence of three starters to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-87 on Monday night.

Gary Harris added 20 points and Wilson Chandler had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were without forward Danilo Gallinari because of a left groin strain and guard Emmanuel Mudiay due to a recurrence of a lower back injury. Also missing the game was forward Kenneth Faried, who was excused to tend to personal matters.

Dallas, which was also short-handed, was led by Seth Curry and Yogi Ferrell. They had 15 points apiece, but the loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Mavericks.

Trailing by as many as 27 early in the third quarter, the Mavericks closed the period with an 18-6 run and pulled to 82-67 going into the fourth. Wesley Matthews and Curry both hit 3-pointers in the run.

