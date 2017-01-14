Off the blocks at the Mustang Swim Invitational

THORNTON - Over 20 high schools dove into the pool Saturday morning for the Mustang Swim Invite, hosted by Mountain Range High School.
With just one month until the state swim meet, this is one of a handful of large meets left that will help teams prepare against multiple quality teams.
Below are the results from the 2017 Mustang Girls' Swim Invite. They will be updated throughout the day.
Girls' 200 Yard Medley Relay:
Winner - Fossil Ridge (Bayley Stewert, Bailey Kovac, Kylee Alons, Madeline Mason), 1:43.15
200 Yard Freestyle:
Winner - CJ Kovac, Fossil Ridge junior, 1:56.835
Runner up - Andrea Niemann, Fossil Ridge junior, 1:59.505
200 Yard IM:
Winner - Caraline Baker, Fossil Ridge freshman, 2:11.615
Runner up - Emily Barrier, Rocky Mountain junior, 2:13.85
50 Yard Freestyle:
Winner - Brandi Vu, Silver Creek junior, 25.165
Runner up - Sophia Romero, Legacy sophomore, 25.365
100 Yard Butterfly:
Winner - Kylee Alons, Fossil Ridge junior, 54.19
Runner up - Bella Walters, Legacy junior, 58.695
