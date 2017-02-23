Overcoming the storm: Vista Peak's Marquise Johnson beats adversity

AURORA - Inside every storm lives a calm center. For high school athletes like Vista Peak's Marquise Johnson, sports are an outlet -- a place to channel any emotion when unexpected weather rolls through life.

"If it wasn't for basketball, I'm not sure where Marquise would have been at this point in his life," Vista Peak head basketball coach Gary Childress said.

Marquise was introduced to the court at a young age, and from the beginning, it became his passion.

"My older brothers, they used to push me, so I used to push my younger brother, Marcell," Johnson said.

"Wanting to win and be successful, no matter what you're doing. That's something [Marquise's] mother instilled in him," uncle Deaundre Harris added.

Basketball was there for Marquise when, at age 16, one of his older brothers was sent to prison. He is still serving time. Marquise and another sibling stepped up to support their mother and became the men in the house. But just a couple of years later, Marquise received the news that his mother would be leaving, too.

Her job was taking her back to Arkansas, where the family had lived prior to moving to Colorado. Marquise, only being a sophomore at the time, didn't want to start over in a new state, so he made the permanent move to his aunt and uncle's house in Aurora.

"They actually treat me like I'm their son," he said of his uncle Deaundre and aunt Turquoise. "I'm there and I fit right in with him."

"Even when he was staying with his mom, he'd be here so often that it was like he was staying here as well. It really didn't do anything to us as far as having to change around what we do, because he was a part of us from the get-go," Deaundre said.

He also fit right in with his three cousins, particularly Tre, who was Marquise's age. Marquise would transfer to Vista Peak where Tre was already enrolled.

"Tre's like my brother," he said. "We do everything together."

Marquise's younger brother Marcell moved in with their other older brother. While trips to the park to play basketball kept them together, no one could predict the next storm that was about to hit that September of 2015.

"Tre came into the room and said, 'Mom, I think you need to take Marquise to the hospital, you've got to get him to the hospital now," Turquoise recalls.

Marquise received a phone call that would forever change his life. Marcell had been shot and killed in a senseless act of violence. He was 14-years-old.

"[Marcell] was a great kid. He used to come to the park and play basketball. He wanted me to teach him everything, but at the same time, he was teaching me things, too," Marquise said.

"We got the news, and it was horrible, and it really hit him hard. It hit all of them hard," Turquoise said.

Life became foggy for Marquise. His attendance in class was slipping, and focusing on anything but his little brother became impossible. But then, Marquise made his way back to the court.

"Basketball was his peace in the middle of the storm. It helped him to release all of that," Turquoise said. "He truly let it all go on the court and you could really see that helped him. It was therapeutic for him. He didn't want to miss a game, he didn't want to miss a practice."

"I know he carried a lot of that into the season last year, probably throughout the season," coach Childress said of the tragedy. "I think his teammates have definitely embraced him and they help him through those tough times, probably more than I even know."

In life, we move on from situations, but that doesn't mean we have to move past them. Marquise has found healing from the extended family the sport has provided.

"They're goofy, funny," he said of his teammates. "They all love me, I love them, and like I said, [we're like] brothers."

That brotherly love has been a key reason to the Bison's success this season. As the team's leading scorer this year, Marquise is leading Vista Peak in the hunt for its first basketball state championship in school history.

"A state title has been a goal for us since we've gotten into high school," Tre said.

"It's extremely rewarding to have a young man fight through all of those things and continue to work toward success and continue to make strides toward success," Childress said. "It's really helped me to coach the whole person, not just the kid I see in practice every day."

That kid -- Marquise -- is different now. Even though his brother is no longer with him, he knows he is still there watching every one of his games.

"Before I go into the game, our whole team, we sit down and pray, and I hear Marcell's voice," he said. "Every time I play basketball, I think of him and I try to help [my teammates] like I would help my brother."

Vista Peak got a bye week for the first round of the playoffs. They will play Ponderosa on Saturday, February 25 at 6 p.m. in the second round.

