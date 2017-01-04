Overland girls' basketball holds off furious Eaglecrest rally in victory

The Overland girls' basketball team beats Eaglecrest on Wednesday, January 4. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--Even though they were late coming out of the locker room at halftime, the Overland girls' basketball team scored big buckets at just the right time to hold off the Eaglecrest Raptors, 45-40 on Wednesday night.

The Trailblazers took a five point lead into halftime, but when the third quarter was set to begin, Overland was still in the locker room.

Referees issued the team a technical foul for a delay of game, and Eaglecrest got to start the third quarter with a pair of free throws.

Luckily, the one make didn't cost Overland, as the girls were able to withstand a furious late rally from the visiting Raptors to eek out a big victory.

Eaglecrest even took the lead at one point in the fourth quarter, as Sha'la Wiggins was dominating inside for the Raptors.

But, a balanced scoring attack-- Lyric Thompson and Kailey Brown had 10 points, while Isis Charles and Maia Jacson each had eight--helped Overland close out Eaglecrest in the final minutes.

Eaglecrest fell to 6-4 with the loss, while Overland improved its record to 5-3.

