Overland runs away from Denver East in season opener

DENVER - The Overland Trailblazers are looking to turn things around. After finishing last season at 2-8, Overland got a statement win in its 2017 season opener against Denver East.

The Trailblazers defeated the Angels 26-6 Thursday evening at All-City Stadium.

Quarterback Luis Ruiz was the first to find the end zone on a 38-yard keep, and his effort was soon matched on another monster run by Jaion Colbert. His 77-yard touchdown run would give the Trailblazers a 13-0 lead heading into halftime. Colbert would score another touchdown in the second half to all but solidify his team's win.

Senior Cameron Murray kept the Angels out of the end zone, putting up two interceptions for Overland.

Overland will take on Horizon next Thursday, September 7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Stutler Bowl.

Watch the video for extended highlights from the Overland vs. Denver East football game, and tune in to the Saturday morning Prep Rally for more action.

