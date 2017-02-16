PHOTOS: 2017 2A/3A State Wrestling Prelims

2017 2A/3A State Wrestling Championship Tournament (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

DENVER - Let's wrestle! It's that time of year again where nearly 900 wrestlers from all over the state met at Pepsi Center on Thursday night for the preliminary rounds of the 2017 State Championship Wrestling Tournament.

In a busy week of non-stop take-downs, reverses, pins and more, some repeat champions will be crowned, while new faces will find their way to the podium.

Check out the photos from the 2A/3A prelims that took place on Thursday afternoon!





