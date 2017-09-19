PHOTOS: Arapahoe overcomes Grandview with big 7th inning

The Arapahoe Warriors overcame the Grandview Wolves after scoring four runs in the 7th inning for the 5-3 victory at home.
The 8-4 Warriors faced a 4-8 Wolves team on Tuesday afternoon. Grandview lead for most of the game after two runs in the 2nd and a run in the 6th inning (3-1).
However, with two outs in the final inning Arapahoe finished the game with four runs courtesy a double and a walk-off homer from Freshman Katie Maney in the final inning.
Photos courtesy of Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com.
