KUSA
Close

PHOTOS: Arapahoe overcomes Grandview with big 7th inning

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 10:12 PM. MDT September 19, 2017

The Arapahoe Warriors overcame the Grandview Wolves after scoring four runs in the 7th inning for the 5-3 victory at home. 

The 8-4 Warriors faced a 4-8 Wolves team on Tuesday afternoon. Grandview lead for most of the game after two runs in the 2nd and a run in the 6th inning (3-1). 

However, with two outs in the final inning Arapahoe finished the game with four runs courtesy a double and a walk-off homer from Freshman Katie Maney in the final inning.

Photos courtesy of Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com. 


© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories