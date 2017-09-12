KUSA
Close

PHOTOS: Arvada West outscores Grandview for big win

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 10:13 PM. MDT September 12, 2017

The Arvada West Wildcats outscored the Grandview Wolves 17-6 on Tuesday afternoon for their ninth win of the season. 

Check out the photos from the action courtesy of Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories