PHOTOS: Cherry Creek shuts out Battle Mountain to advance

Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

The season on the line, four goals, three periods, and a shut out resulted in a 4-0 win for the Cherry Creek Bruins on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Bruins handed the Battle Mountain Huskies a shut out loss in the second round of the 2017 ice hockey playoffs at Family Sports Center.

Senior Danny Taggart netted two goals in the contest, while teammates Brandon Cyrus and Garret Glaspy netted one a piece.

Cherry Creek tallied a total of 28 shots to the Huskies 15 and it ultimately resulted in a 4-0 victory for the Bruins.

Check out the photos from the action!

