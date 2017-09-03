KUSA
PHOTOS: Grandview scores one in 6th to beat Bear Creek

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 2:33 PM. MDT September 03, 2017

It only took one run late in the game for the Grandview Wolves to take down the Bear Creek Bears 1-0 on Tuesday, August 29. 

The Wolves scored one run in the 6th inning for their first win of the season. 

