Close PHOTOS: Grandview scores one in 6th to beat Bear Creek Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 2:33 PM. MDT September 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It only took one run late in the game for the Grandview Wolves to take down the Bear Creek Bears 1-0 on Tuesday, August 29. The Wolves scored one run in the 6th inning for their first win of the season. © 2017 KUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Teen charged with first-degree murder Leash law crackdown in Lafayette Teen arrested in girl's death in court 10-year-old death investigation WUSA Breaking News Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus Teen drives car into King Soopers store More Stories Broncos lose Sloter, Raymond, work on practice squad Sep. 3, 2017, 1:41 p.m. Denver breaks heat record on the unofficial last day… Sep. 3, 2017, 12:29 p.m. Steely Dan co-founder, guitarist, Walter Becker dies at 67 Sep. 3, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs