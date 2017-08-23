KUSA
Close

PHOTOS: Legacy took on Cherry Creek softball

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 9:03 PM. MDT August 23, 2017

The Legacy Lightning took on the Cherry Creek Bruins softball team on the road for some opening play in the 2017 season. 

Check out some of the photos from the action courtesy of Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com.


© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories