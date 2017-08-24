PHOTOS: Mountain Range downs Grandview 8-4 in season opener

KUSA
Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 10:41 AM. MDT August 24, 2017

The Mountain Range Mustangs found the start they wanted after taking down the Grandview Wolves 8-4 on Wednesday evening. 

A young team last year with six freshman, the Mustangs finished last season after a first round loss to Douglas County. The once freshman now have a season underneath them and it's beginning to show after a win against a talented Wolves team. 

Mountain Range takes on Wheat Ridge Thursday, August 24. 

Check out some photos from yesterday's match up!


