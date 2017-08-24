PHOTOS: Mountain Range downs Grandview 8-4 in season opener

Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

The Mountain Range Mustangs found the start they wanted after taking down the Grandview Wolves 8-4 on Wednesday evening.

A young team last year with six freshman, the Mustangs finished last season after a first round loss to Douglas County. The once freshman now have a season underneath them and it's beginning to show after a win against a talented Wolves team.

Mountain Range takes on Wheat Ridge Thursday, August 24.

