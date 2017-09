Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

The Mountain Vista Golden Eagles got a major win five games into their season against the Heritage Eagles.

Big first inning for Mountain Vista, the team tallied 14 unanswered runs for a huge lead and it would carry them to a 17-0 win after seven innings.

Check out the photos from the action here! Photos courtesy of Jack Eberhard of jacksactionshots.com





© 2017 KUSA-TV