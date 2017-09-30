PHOTOS: No. 1 Valor Christian pulls away from No. 5 Cherry Creek

Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

It's become a rivalry in Colorado.

After the two teams met up in the 2014 5A State Championship and the Cherry Creek Bruins stunned the Valor Christian Eagles 25-24 for their only state championship loss in the past eight seasons, both teams have had a chip on their shoulder.

Each time they meet, the two are competitive and Friday's game was no different.

Cherry Creek wide receiver and Colorado Buffaloes commit had 92 yards and both Bruins touchdowns in the game; however, Valor's Blake Stenstrom, Joshia Davis and Kaiden Keefe were able to put up more.

Davis recorded two touchdowns, one through the air and the other on the ground. He rushed for 118 yards and caught 11.

Valor Christian remains undefeated prior to their match-up against Legend next weekend.





