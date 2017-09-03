PHOTOS: Regis Jesuit overcomes Cherry Creek 25-20

Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

The No. 5 Regis Jesuit Raiders got an earlier upset in their first game of the season against the No. 3 Cherry Creek Bruins on Friday night.

The start of the season is all about getting to know your teammates and your opponents and the best way to adapt to each team.

In this game, the Raiders found a way to win 25-20 to start off 1-0.

