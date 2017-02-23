KUSA
PHOTOS: Regis Jesuits tops Arvada West in first round

Jeremy Chavez, KUSA 3:07 PM. MST February 23, 2017

The first round of 5A basketball playoffs are over, and the Regis Jesuit Raiders are advancing after a 73-51 victory over the Arvada West Wildcats. 

The Raiders racked up a big lead after the first half, 38-15. Despite the Wildcats keeping up in the second half, scoring 36 points to the Raiders 35, they were unable to make a dent in their first half deficit. 

Regis Jesuit will face the No. 14 seeded Chaparral Wolverines in the second round. Check out the photos from the action!


