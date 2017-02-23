Pomona star Max Borghi will join the CU Buffs

Cherry Creek vs Pomona Football (Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

ARVADA - Max Borghi, welcome to the fight. Pomona's star running back announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will be playing football for the University of Colorado in 2018.

Borghi, a junior, is widely considered one of the top prospects in the state. His electric-style of play has helped the Panthers reach the 5A state championship game the past two seasons. This year, he finished with 824 yards rushing and 495 yards receiving despite suffering a knee injury in the quarterfinals that cut the rest of his season short. He was also a key special teams player, serving as the Panthers punter and punt/kick returner.

According to MaxPreps, he has amassed 4,372 all-purpose yards in his high school career thus far.

Borghi will join Highlands Ranch safety Ray Robinson and Valor Christian quarterback Blake Stenstrom who have also committed to the Buffs.

The 5-foot-10, 175 pound player had tweeted his offer from CU last Saturday, February 18.

Borghi has frequently been featured on the 9NEWS Top Plays of the Week, and was named to the 2016 9NEWS ALL-USA Colorado football team.

