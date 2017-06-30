Pomona's Borghi decommits from CU, will attend Washington State

(Photo: Jack Eberhard - jacksactionshots.com)

KUSA - One of the state's most electrifying high school football players is swapping one Pac-12 program for another.

On Thursday, Pomona running back Max Borghi announced on Twitter he would be decommitting from the University of Colorado, and would instead enroll at Washington State University in the Fall of 2018.

"I am grateful for the opportunity Colorado offered me, and want to thank Coach [Mike] MacIntyre, and the whole CU staff," Borghi wrote in a statement. "With that being said, I am looking forward to repping that crimson and grey. A huge thanks to Coach [Mike] Leach and [Jim] Mastro for this great opportunity, and truly believing in my skill set."

Borghi committed to the Buffs back in February, after the conclusion of his junior season. He led the Panthers to a second consecutive appearance in the 5A state title game, but was unable to play after suffering a knee injury in the quarterfinals. He finished last year with 824 yards rushing and 495 yards receiving.

Borghi talked to 9NEWS about his commitment with Colorado in the spring.

"I obviously wanted to stay home, because in my mind, there is no better feeling than representing my state," Borghi had said. "It excited me that I will be able to carry the black and gold tradition on with me for the rest of my life."

Borghi would have joined former Pomona teammate Jake Moretti, Highlands Ranch safety Ray Robinson and Valor Christian quarterback Blake Stenstrom, who have also committed to the Buffs.

Instead, he might be playing against those other local guys down the road.

