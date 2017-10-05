Ponderosa dominates conference opener, stays undefeated on season

PARKER - The top-ranked team in 4A remains perfect. On Thursday, No. 1 ranked Ponderosa defeated Liberty 61-0 in its first conference game of the season to improve to 6-0.

The Mustangs were unstoppable all night, putting up 42 points in the first quarter alone, and they proved they could score every way. Senior Jaren Whitehead found the end zone twice in the opening 12 minutes of play, including an 80-yard bomb to give Ponderosa a 20-0 lead.

Jevon Glover and Quinton Ostdahl were solid on the ground game and each found the end zone in the first half, and All-American punter/kicker Issac Power added his own 45-yard field goal to help the Mustangs to a dominating performance.

Ponderosa travels to Sand Creek next Friday to take on Scorpions. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Watch the video for the extended highlights from the Ponderosa vs. Liberty football game.

