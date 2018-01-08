PREVIEW: No. 9 George Washington vs No. 4 Chaparral

KUSA

More than halfway through regular season games, the No. 4 Chaparral Wolverines play host to another ranked opponent, the No. 9 George Washington Patriots.

The 7-5 Patriots have a tough task Monday night attempting to halt the 10-2 Wolverines win streak to four games while on the road.

However, matching up against Chaparral junior Ronnie Degray III, who averages 20 points-a-game and 6 rebounds, will be a challenge for the Patriots in the Wolverines' barn.

Tune in tonight on the 9NEWS Facebook page to view our first ever prep sports live stream at 7 p.m. between two top ranked 5A teams in Colorado boys basketball!



