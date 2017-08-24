Pueblo South football beats Wheat Ridge 42-0.

Wheat Ridge and Pueblo South meet for the coin toss before the first football game of the season on Thursday, August 24. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

In the first game of the 2017 high school football season, it took just one half for the Pueblo South Colts to make a statement.

With a star-studded senior class, they already look like an offensive powerhouse in 4A football, beating the Wheat Ridge Farmers 42-0 in zero week.

Quarterback Zach Cozzolino and Wide Receiver Thomas Pannunzio combined for three touchdowns in the first half alone.

Running Back Steve Brock and Wide Receiver Marcell Barbee also added scores, and the Colts went into the locker room at the break with a 35-0 cushion against the Farmers.

Pueblo South added one more touchdown in the second half, and the defense remained solid to preserve the shutout the rest of the way.

The Colts will look to stay undefeated when they take on Pueblo Centennial next week, while Wheat Ridge will aim to rebound in Colorado Springs in a matchup with Palmer.

