(Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The 5A and 4A baseball championship games were forced to be rescheduled Saturday due to weather.

While the 5A game between Broomfield and Rocky Mountain was able to get underway with just a light drizzle, the game was suspended in the bottom of the first when a thunderstorm quickly moved in.

Rocky Mountain was able to get two runs on the board before having the game postponed.

Senior John Sorensen had an RBI single to give the Lobos a 1-0 lead on Broomfield. Then, junior Hayden Heize scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

The game will resume where it left off at noon on Sunday at All-City Park.

After undergoing two lighting delays, the 4A game between defending-champion Valor Christian and Evergreen never had a chance to start.

The game has been moved to 12 p.m. at Metro State on Sunday.

