Ralston Valley celebrates 14 student-athlete signings

Arvada- A lot of laughs, smiles, and tears were shed Wednesday morning at Ralston Valley High School as the Mustangs held a celebration for 14 of their student athletes signing letters of intent.

Six football players, five girls soccer athletes, two baseball players, and one swimmer officially committed to playing at the collegiate level.

Each student-athlete had the opportunity to speak at the ceremony and thanked their parents, coaches, teammates, family members, and friends.

Tyler Shannon will be playing football at the University of North Dakota next year and had a hard time putting into words just how happy he was to sign with UND.

"Ecstatic....beyond belief. I just can't believe it! I've been working for it ever since I was in seventh grade and I'm finally getting to fulfill a dream and it's amazing," Shannon said.

Sarah Bevington made her decision to play soccer at Baylor University a long time ago, way back when she was only a freshman.

"It's been such a long time waiting and I finally got to sign, finally get to fulfill my dreams and go to college," Bevington said.

Proud parents of the 14 Mustangs could be seen beaming throughout the ceremony and were properly acknowledged both during and after the ceremony.

"My Mom.... we've been through some tough things together," Shannon continued. "She would be the one who would wake me up at 5:30 in the morning, make me breakfast, and tell me to get my butt to school!"

Bevington appreciated the time that her mother poured into her soccer career at a young age.

"My Mom was my coach since I was three years old. She's been there helping me, teaching me all of these years. She taught me to work hard, have dedication, and she's just been the best person ever," Bevington said with a smile.

Here's the complete list of the 14 Mustang signings:

Anne Rouleau (swimming)- Indiana University

Brock Downing (baseball)- Eastern Arizona College

Cade Peratt (football)- Indiana State University

Henrik Barndt (football)- Indiana State University

Jeffrey Cyr (baseball)- Nova Southeastern University

Megan Schuster (soccer)- Wayne State College

Sage Heffley (soccer)- Colorado Mesa University

Salvetti D'Ascoli (football)- Fresno City College

Sarah Bevington (soccer)- Baylor University

Sierra Perez (soccer)- Colorado State University, Pueblo

Tori Maydew (soccer)- University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

TreVaughn Rhodes (football)- Western State Colorado University

Tyler Shannon (football)- University of North Dakota

Shayne Whitmyer (football)- South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

(© 2017 KUSA)