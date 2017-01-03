Regis Jesuit basketball wins big over Lincoln to get back to .500

Regis basketball wins big over Lincoln on Tuesday, January 3. (Photo: Nick Hehemann)

AURORA--The Raiders aren't exactly the type of team that lets a slow start to the season affect their style of play.

After going 4-5 through its first nine games, Regis was back to the brand of basketball that people across the state have come to respect and appreciate on Tuesday night.

In a 79-58 home victory over Lincoln, the Raiders coasted with fluid passing and impressive ball movement that led to three players tallying at least 15 points.

Sam Bannec led the way with 27, while Jamil Safieddine Justen Lamb had 17 and 16, respectively.

Regis stayed in control most of the way, but Lincoln kept hanging around thanks to some dazzling drives from Junior Moses Hughe.

Still, the Raiders were able to pull comfortably ahead of the Lancers, as they got back to .500 on the year with the win.

