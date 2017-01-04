Regis stays undefeated with shutout win over Valor

Regis remains undefeated, shutting out Valor Christian 6-0. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

CENTENNIAL - The Regis Jesuit ice hockey team is still undefeated, after shutting out Valor Christian 6-0 Wednesday night at Family Sports Center.

The defending state champ out-shot the Eagles 42-16, and saw goals from five different players in the victory. Connor Kilkenny got his team on the board just five minutes into the game, and teammate Kale Lone scored a power play goal to take a commanding 2-0 lead after the first period.

Shane Ott, who is currently tied for most points for Regis this season at 17, contributed two second period goals to extend that lead. Michael Baer and Dylan Kelly also found the back of the net in the third to solidify the win.

Before the winter break, Regis was ranked No. 1 in the state. A much-improved Valor Christian -- who was undefeated prior to this game -- was ranked No. 6. The Raiders will play Monarch on Saturday, and Valor will take on Castle View on Friday.

Check back for extended highlights from the Regis Jesuit versus Valor Christian ice hockey game.

