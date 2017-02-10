Results from the 2017 Girls' State Swim Meets

THORNTON - To say the Fossil Ridge Sabercats made a splash at the 5A state swim meet would be a severe understatement -- not to mention, a bad cliche. The Cats set the pool on fire in Friday night's finals, including a pair of state record performances.

Fossil Ridge was unstoppable, and that was evident from the first event of the night. Bayley Stewart, Colleen Gillilan, Zoe Bartel and Kylee Alons set a state record in the 200 Yard Medley Relay event which brought the crowds in the packed stands to their feet. Not only did the foursome beat the previous record by more than two seconds, they came up just 0.15 seconds shy of a new national record. The good news? This relay team is made up of three juniors and a sophomore, so no doubt, the Sabercats will get another chance at that national record next year.

Gillilan also had a huge night of her own, breaking the state record in the 100 Yard Butterfly. She tied Bailey Nero's time set back in 2015 during Thursday's prelims, but came determined to take it for good during the 5A finals.

Below are the winning times from the 5A girls' swimming state finals:

200 Yard Medley Relay

1 - Fossil Ridge, 1:39.40 - NEW STATE RECORD

2 - Fairview, 1:44.63

3 - Mountain Vista, 1:46.63

200 Yard Freestyle

1 - Brittney Beetcher, Fairview junior, 1:50.46

2 - Delany Smith, Arapahoe junior, 1:51.35

3 - Cameron Kovac, Fossil Ridge junior, 1:51.39

200 Yard IM

1 - Zoe Bartel, Fossil Ridge junior, 1:59.48

2 - Bailey Kovac, Fossil Ridge senior, 2:02.97

3 - Bayley Stewart, Fossil Ridge junior, 2:03.66

50 Yard Freestyle

1 - Kylee Alons, Fossil Ridge junior, 22.64

2 - Meredith Rees, Lewis Palmer sophomore, 23.25

3 - Colleen Gillilan, Fossil Ridge sophomore, 23.38

1 mtr Diving

1 - Lexie Barker, Douglas County senior, 493.25

2 - Franny Cable, Arapahoe sophomore, 474.75

3 - Samantha Tamborski, Douglas County junior, 446.65

100 Yard Butterfly

1 - Goleen Gillilan, Fossil Ridge sophomore, 53.15 - NEW STATE RECORD

2 - Natalie Arky, Mountain Vista junior, 55.57

3 - Kim Lanaghan, Fairview, 56.11

100 Yard Freestyle

1 - Kylee Alons, Fossil Ridge junior, 49.83

2 - Jada Surrell-Norwood, Regis Jesuit freshman, 50.13

3 - Laurel Eiber, Arapahoe senior, 50.77

500 Yard Freestyle

1 - Brittney Beetcher, Fairview, 4:57.58

2 - Amelie Lessing, Fairview, 5:03.90

3 - Patricia Van Law, ThunderRidge senior, 5:06.21

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 - Fossil Ridge, 1:34.60

2 - Regis Jesuit, 1:35.04

3 - Arapahoe, 1:36.22

100 Yard Backstroke

1 - Bayley Stewart, Fossil Ridge junior, 53.94

2 - Bailey Kovac, Fossil Ridge senior, 54.72

3 - Natalie Arky, Mountain Vista junior, 55.09

100 Yard Breast Stroke

1 - Zoe Bartel, Fossil Ridge junior, 1:00.22

2 - Caraline Baker, Fossil Ridge freshman, 1:02.94

3 - Delaney Smith, Arapahoe junior, 1:04.20

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1 - Fossil Ridge, 3:22.45

2 - Arapahoe, 3:26.06

3 - Regis Jesuit, 3:27.77

Check back for results from the 3A and 4A State Swim Championships on Saturday evening.

