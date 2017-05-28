Rocky Mountain out scores Broomfield 9-5 for 5A Baseball State Championship

Rocky Mountain takes home the 2017 5A Baseball State Championship at All-City Stadium 9-5 against the Broomfield Eagles. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

DENVER - They finally got their victory.

The Rocky Mountain Lobos fell short last year, but no weather or opponent was going to keep them from chasing the state title this year.

Rocky Mountain and the Broomfield Eagles began the 5A State Championship yesterday before rain and lightning delayed the game to noon today. In that small amount of time, the Lobos were able to tally two runs with only one out before the game was called.

Today they continued to hit, scoring another run for the 3-0 lead that would hold until the seventh inning.

Despite Rocky's close chances to score with runners on second, the Eagles managed to escape close calls, holding them scoreless through five innings.

In the seventh inning Rocky would strike once again scoring their fourth run on their sixth hit of the game, while still keeping the Eagles scoreless. Jadon Uhrich sent one to the back wall to bring in Tyler Hyland for the 4-0 lead to begin the high-scoring final inning.

Uhrich and five other runs would be brought in for the 9-0 lead before the top of the seventh would conclude and Broomfield would get their last at-bat and chance to catch the Lobos.

Rocky pitcher, John Sorensen, had a challenge in the final inning. Broomfield's bats awakened and were hitting whatever the senior pitcher threw at them.

Bottom of the seventh, bases loaded, Eagles' Mitch Morales hit a three-run double to the back wall to get his team on the board with no outs. Broomfield would score two more runs to make it 9-5 in the bottom of the inning.

Not wavering, the Lobos recorded two more outs before Sorensen threw the final strike for the 9-5 win and the 2017 5A Baseball State Championship at All-City Stadium.

Rocky Mountain wins their sixth baseball state championship and claims redemption in this year's title game.

