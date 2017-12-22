Rod Sherman steps down as head football coach at Valor Christian

Rod Sherman speaks at Valor Christian's signing day ceremony in February, 2017. Sherman stepped down as the head coach of the school Friday. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez)

KUSA - Rod Sherman has stepped down as the head football coach at Valor Christian High School, sources confirmed to 9NEWS Friday.

Sherman won three state championships during his five years in charge of the Eagles, going 57-11 in his tenure.

"Coach Sherman developed our student-athletes and programs on two foundational values of Valor athletics: competitive excellence and Christian faith," Athletic Director Jamie Heiner said in a statement released to 9NEWS. "His active commitment to both values has left a deep and lasting imprint on our school as a whole and in the lives of our students and alumni."

Sherman also released the following statement:

"I will always treasure my time at Valor, but it has become apparent to me that this is now the right time to step down and pursue other opportunities. Education, coaching and ultimately the development of Christian young people has been an important part of my life, and I rest peacefully knowing that God will reveal future opportunities in his time."

Sherman initially joined Valor as the school's first Athletic Director in 2007. During that time, he also served as the team's offensive coordinator under head coach Brent Vieselmeyer. When Vieselmeyer stepped down, Sherman took over, keeping the state's premiere football dynasty on the right track.

