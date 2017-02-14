Romance is spelled H-O-R-S-E on the court

The "power couple" basketball duo of Michaela Onyenwere and Lawrence Miles Jr. come together to talk about their sport and how they met on this Valentine's Day, 2017. (Photo: Taylor Temby)

DENVER-- Basketball played the role of cupid for athletes Michaela Onyenwere from Grandview High School and Lawrence Miles Jr. of Manual High School.

The two met at a basketball tournament.

Now, they make quite the "power couple" in the high school circuit, as Onyenwere is committed to play basketball at UCLA, and Miles Jr. is an integral part of a Manual team that's having its best season in years.

So, we thought, what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to have these two meet on the court and play some hoops?

"I'm really competitive," Onywenwere said. "I don't like to lose."

And, Miles Jr. certainly didn't go easy on his girlfriend when they played a game of HORSE and 1-on-1.

He won in 1-on-1, but HORSE was a different story.

"I think he's a better shooter than me," Onywenwere said. "But, I'm kind of killing him right now."

Although, every time the other person was winning, excuses came flying in.

"You got lucky that time," Miles Jr. said.

"Stop cheating," Onywenwere yelled.

All in all, it made for a fun day of bickering and basketball between the two high school stars.

