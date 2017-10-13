Roosevelt holds on for 22-18 homecoming win against Berthoud

Jeremy Chavez - KUSA (Photo: Jeremy Chavez, CHAVO)

The No. 5 Roosevelt Roughriders held on 22-18 against the No. 6 Berthoud Spartans in a 9Preps Top 9 showdown and our 9Preps Game of the Week (10/13).

After some pre-game shenanigans with some members of the Roughriders and Spartans student sections, the two football teams took the field on Roosevelt's homecoming night.

The Roughriders would strike first in the first quarter, followed by a Spartan field goal and safety, the black and silver heading the burgundy 7-5 in the second quarter.

Both teams would score again before the end of the half, Roosevelt leading Berthoud 15-12.

Second half, Roosevelt quarterback Trent Beall snuck in a score on the ground for an extended lead.

Not yet down and out, the Spartans battled on defense holding the Roughriders to a couple three-and-outs, which would set them up on offense.

Berthoud quarterback Brock Voth found receiver JT Lozinski for the score to make it 22-18.

Despite a defensive stop and a long drive down the field, Berthoud would be picked off in the red zone by Roosevelt's TJ Sterling with less than two minutes to go to end the game.

Roosevelt is now 5-2 heading into their game against undefeated No. 3 Erie.



