SkyView Academy cross country finishes on top in 3A Metro League Championship

Lorrie Grove (Photo: Lorrie Grove)

The SkyView Academy Hawks stood atop the other 10 teams in the 3A Metro League Cross Country Championships on Friday, October 6.

Hawks runners, Tyler Scholl, Jimmy Scavuzzo, Ryan Butler and Jordan Wilson all finished top 10 in the race, Scholl taking the first place with a time of 16:25 to beat Jefferson Academy runner Ryan Lehmuth (16:29).

Senior Jimmy Scavuzzo finished 4th, Ryan Butler 6th, Jordan Wilson 8th, and to round out the scoring senior Tristan Lee crossed the finish line 24th.

The five runners' times gave SkyView Academy a four point lead over the Faith Christian Eagles.



"Our boys team started the season ranked 7th in the state, and before the league meet we were ranked 3rd," SkyView Academy Cross Country Coach Dave Reese said. "It was a tight race, but our boys were able to clinch the league title over a tough competitor with Faith Christian."

During the 3A Metro League Girls Cross Country Championship, the Hawks spent the majority of the race chasing the No. 1 ranked Peak to Peak Pumas. Senior Payton Grove crossed the finish line 8th with a time of 20:17, while teammates Abby Skurdal finished 12th, junior Jade Rasmussen 31st, Julianne Zimmer 39th and Kaleigh Kinney 40th.

The girls finished 3rd in team finishers under Peak to Peak and Colorado Academy.



"We have some young runners on the girls team and their training and dedication is paying off," Reese said. "We are looking forward to the regional meet in a few weeks as our season is quickly coming to an end."

© 2017 KUSA-TV