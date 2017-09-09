Skyview overpowers Weld Central for win

WESTMINSTER - Never mind the two other afternoon football games in Colorado (Sko Buffs, Go Rams). High school football in Colorado got an even earlier start on Saturday.

Skyview defeated Weld Central 41-20 Saturday morning to improve to 2-0 on the season.

After a slow start to the game, the Weld Central Rebels were the first to get on the board. With Skyview deep in their own zone, Rebel sophomore Taggyrt Moses made a great play on the ball, stripping it from the opposing running back, before recovering it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Skyview recovered well and would score 20 unanswered points in the first half to all but put this game away. Senior Deyvon Butler took a rush 86-yards to the end zone to extend his team's lead to 14-6, before teammate Anthony Gonzalez made a great read on a Weld Central shuffle pass and intercepted it for a pick-6.

The Wolverines will play at Summit High School next Friday night. The Rebels will host Jefferson.

Watch the video for extended highlights from the Skyview vs. Weld Central football game

