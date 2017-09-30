Skyview starts season 5-0 with win over Lincoln

DENVER - For the first time in program history, the Skyview Wolverines have started the season a perfect 5-0. Skyview spoiled Lincoln's homecoming game Friday night, defeating the Lancers 48-21 at All-City Stadium.

Despite a tight first quarter, Skyview finally broke open the scoring behind junior Anthony Gonzalez, who was sensational all night for the Wolverines. Gonzalez blew by three defenders en route to the end zone to give Skyview a 7-0 lead with 2:18 left in the first quarter.

Gonzalez was also solid on defense. For the second time in four games, he returned an interception for a touchdown. His 63-yard pick-six against Lincoln helped his team gain a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Lincoln would not walk away empty handed. Despite a 93-yard kickoff return for touchdown and last minute score, the Wolverines did too much damage for the Lancers to catch up.

Skyview will play Evergreen next Friday, October 6 at 7 p.m. The Lancers drop to 3-2 on the season and will face Palmer Ridge in conference play.

Watch the video for extended highlights from the Lincoln vs. Skyview football game.

