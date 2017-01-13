Smoky Hill jumps to 71-49 win against Mullen

Smoky Hill pulls away from Mullen in the second half for the 71-49 victory on Friday night. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

AURORA - The No. 10 ranked Smoky Hill Buffaloes jumped to a large second half lead against the Mullen Mustangs for the 71-49 victory on Friday night.

In the first half, the Mustangs only trailed the Buffaloes by a single point after the first quarter (14-13) and the second quarter (26-25).

However, in the second half the Buffaloes pulled away, making their way to the rim and keeping the Mustangs to the outside.

Pulling away in the fourth, the Buffs didn't look back and took this one 71-49.

Smoky takes on Arapahoe next Wednesday.

