Standley Lake overcomes Chatfield in second half

Standley Lake outlasts Chatfield for 40-31 victory just before winter break. (Photo: Jeremy Chavez - KUSA)

LITTLETON -- After four quarters of play, the Standley Lake Gators overcame the Chatfield Chargers 40-31 for a 5-4 winning record just before winter break.

The Chargers took an early lead with some skillful outside shooting in the first quarter from junior Jaiden Dorrance.

Throughout the game, the Chargers looked for the outside shot before driving the rim. This would pay off for the Chargers in the first quarter when they were able to hit their shots; however, when they went cold, Standley Lake was able to counter for points.

The Gators' Tara Atwood, Savannah Martin and Hayley Davis combined for majority of their team's points to boost them past Chatfield just before the end of the first half.

By driving the hoop, they were able to make high percentage shots and even pull up for a jumper. Leading by nine points in the third, the Gators held onto their lead despite a quick period of three-pointers from the Chargers in the fourth.

Standley Lake holds on for the 40-31 win and an overall record of 5-4 just before winter break. The Gators will face 6-2 Littleton on January 5th.

